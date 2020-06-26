H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Shares Down 4.4%

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.83 and last traded at $16.83, 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 150% from the average session volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

A number of research firms have commented on HISJF. ValuEngine lowered H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered H.I.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised H.I.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.47.

About H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF)

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides international airline tickets.

