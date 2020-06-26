HashBX (HBX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.00

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 26th. HashBX has a total market cap of $982,776.82 and $10.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Bitibu and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, HashBX has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045696 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $464.35 or 0.05042325 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002878 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00055271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031690 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012789 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004550 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HBX is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HashBX

HashBX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bitibu and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

