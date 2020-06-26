Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €124.00 Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €124.00 ($139.33) price objective by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($140.45) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($146.07) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($132.58) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.50 ($134.27) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €118.16 ($132.76).

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €114.00 ($128.09) on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($84.46) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($110.67). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €113.90 and a 200-day moving average of €107.59.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

