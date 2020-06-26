Head-To-Head Comparison: Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) and DIRTT Environmental (NYSE:DRTT)

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) and Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get DIRTT Environmental alerts:

This table compares DIRTT Environmental and Ping Identity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental $247.74 million 0.46 -$4.40 million ($0.05) -26.40 Ping Identity $242.90 million 10.66 -$1.50 million $0.37 87.43

Ping Identity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DIRTT Environmental. DIRTT Environmental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ping Identity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DIRTT Environmental and Ping Identity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental N/A N/A N/A Ping Identity N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.0% of DIRTT Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Ping Identity shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Ping Identity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DIRTT Environmental and Ping Identity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ping Identity 0 3 14 0 2.82

DIRTT Environmental currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 259.85%. Ping Identity has a consensus target price of $27.19, suggesting a potential downside of 15.96%. Given DIRTT Environmental’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe DIRTT Environmental is more favorable than Ping Identity.

Summary

Ping Identity beats DIRTT Environmental on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIRTT Environmental

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F. Smed in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things. The company's platform includes six solutions, which comprise secure single sign-on, adaptive multi-factor authentication, security control for applications and APIs, personalized and unified profile directories, data governance to control access to identity data, and artificial intelligence and machine learning powered API security. It also provides professional and customer support services. The company sells its solutions via a subscription model through a direct sales force. Its customers include the companies in Fortune 100, principal banks in the United States, bio-pharmaceutical companies, healthcare plans, and retailers. The company was formerly known as Roaring Fork Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Ping Identity Holding Corp. in August 2019. Ping Identity Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.