Head to Head Survey: LendingClub (NYSE:LC) and Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) and LendingClub (NYSE:LC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nelnet and LendingClub’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nelnet $1.78 billion 1.00 $141.80 million N/A N/A LendingClub $758.61 million 0.00 -$30.75 million $0.02 N/A

Nelnet has higher revenue and earnings than LendingClub.

Risk & Volatility

Nelnet has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LendingClub has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nelnet and LendingClub, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nelnet 0 1 0 0 2.00 LendingClub 0 5 2 0 2.29

Nelnet currently has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.89%. LendingClub has a consensus price target of $12.43, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given LendingClub’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LendingClub is more favorable than Nelnet.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.5% of Nelnet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of LendingClub shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Nelnet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of LendingClub shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nelnet and LendingClub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nelnet 3.50% 4.68% 0.46% LendingClub -8.36% -2.94% -0.86%

Summary

Nelnet beats LendingClub on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc. provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients. This segment also provides student loan servicing software; business process outsourcing services specialized in contact center management, such as inbound calls, outreach campaigns and sales, and interacting with customers through multi-channels. The Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing segment offers managed tuition payment plans and billing services; assistance with financial needs assessment and donor management; school information system software that helps schools automate administrative processes; professional development and educational instruction services; and technology products that aid in teacher and student evaluations. It also offers technology and payments services, including electronic transfer and credit card processing, reporting, billing and invoicing, mobile and virtual terminal solutions, and specialized integrations to business software; and mobile first technology focused on increasing engagement, online giving, and communication for church and not-for-profit customers. Its Communications segment fiber optic service to homes and businesses for Internet, television, and telephone services. Its data services include high-speed Internet access; telephone services comprise local and long distance telephone service, hostedPBX services, and other basic services. Its Asset Generation and Management segment acquires, manages, and owns loan assets. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans. It also enables investors to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

