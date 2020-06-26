Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) CFO Sells $1,408,735.34 in Stock

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 43,226 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,408,735.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,518.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Patrick Jr. Nelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 36,774 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $1,179,342.18.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $31.06 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -5.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.12 million. Health Catalyst had a positive return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 38.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 220.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 143.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

