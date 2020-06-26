Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Sells $320,000.00 in Stock

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.12 million. Health Catalyst had a positive return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 38.74%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 173,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

