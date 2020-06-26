Heartland Financial USA Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s FY2020 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.22. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $51.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $138.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.52 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 21.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

