Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) CEO Sells $802,038.24 in Stock

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 9,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $802,038.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 928,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,717,239.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $98.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Heico Corp has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $147.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.78.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $468.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.69 million. Heico had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 17.78%. Heico’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heico Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Heico by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Heico by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heico during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in Heico by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 4,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heico during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. 26.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. Vertical Research cut Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark increased their price target on Heico from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

