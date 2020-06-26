Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.37 EPS

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($1.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. Hi-Crush had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 64.99%.

Shares of HCR stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hi-Crush has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCR. Stephens downgraded Hi-Crush to a “sell” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded Hi-Crush to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hi-Crush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

About Hi-Crush

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

