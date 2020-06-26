Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Declares Dividend of $0.43

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd.

Hingham Institution for Savings has increased its dividend payment by an average of 250.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

HIFS opened at $162.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.96. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12 month low of $125.55 and a 12 month high of $216.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

