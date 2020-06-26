Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.48.

HEP stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,984,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 32.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

