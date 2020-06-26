Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.