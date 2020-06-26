HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Director Sells $556,976.64 in Stock

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total value of $556,976.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,087.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HUBS opened at $221.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.27 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot Inc has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $231.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on HubSpot from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HubSpot from $158.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HubSpot from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $150.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

