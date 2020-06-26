Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

HPP stock opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $206.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.46 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $231,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,230.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry Alan Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,614. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

