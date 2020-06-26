Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells $947,790.00 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $947,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,707.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

INCY opened at $105.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average of $86.23. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). The company had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 2,122.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 170.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.