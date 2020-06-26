Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Insider Paul Trower Sells 6,943 Shares of Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) insider Paul Trower sold 6,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $763,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Trower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of Incyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $114,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average of $86.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.54 and a beta of 1.05. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $110.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 2,122.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

