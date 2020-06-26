Independent Research Reiterates €76.00 Price Target for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €76.00 ($85.39) target price by analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Independent Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

BAYN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($96.63) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €84.76 ($95.24).

BAYN stock opened at €67.93 ($76.33) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €62.45 and its 200 day moving average is €65.37. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a one year high of €123.82 ($139.12).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

