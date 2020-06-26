Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) & Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) Critical Survey

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Information Services Group and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Services Group 1.09% 8.07% 3.17% Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A -34.64% -1.22%

Risk & Volatility

Information Services Group has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Information Services Group and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Services Group $265.76 million 0.36 $3.34 million $0.16 12.69 Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.9% of Information Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Information Services Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Information Services Group and Diamond Eagle Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Services Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Information Services Group presently has a consensus target price of $3.58, suggesting a potential upside of 76.11%. Given Information Services Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Summary

Information Services Group beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries. The company was founded by Michael P. Connors in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management, and consulting services in the United States. It offers materials engineering and testing, construction quality assurance, environmental, and disaster response and recovery services; and engineering and design, program management, and construction support services. The company offers its solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets under the Atlas Technical Consultants name. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

