Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Stock Price Down 5.1% Following Insider Selling

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)’s share price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $26.72 and last traded at $27.50, approximately 10,671,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 4,128,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

Specifically, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,925.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 12,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $367,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,947,500 shares of company stock valued at $766,685,750. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 68.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 365.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average is $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Apriem Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

