Ink Protocol Price Down 42.6% This Week (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, COSS, Bancor Network and IDEX. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 42.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $216,393.41 and $21,329.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.01841559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00171258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00051055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00111267 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,287,309 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, COSS, Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.