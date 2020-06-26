Insider Buying: Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Insider Purchases A$526,388.95 in Stock

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) insider Gary Shiffman bought 122,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.30 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of A$526,388.95 ($373,325.50).

Gary Shiffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Gary Shiffman bought 4,347,826 shares of Ingenia Communities Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.45 ($2.45) per share, with a total value of A$14,999,999.70 ($10,638,297.66).

Shares of Ingenia Communities Group stock opened at A$3.65 ($2.59) on Friday. Ingenia Communities Group has a one year low of A$2.67 ($1.89) and a one year high of A$5.28 ($3.74). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Ingenia Communities Group Company Profile

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 300 entity with a market capitalisation of over $650 million and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code ‘INA'.

