Insider Buying: Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Acquires 44,000 Shares of Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Shriti Vadera purchased 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,201 ($15.29) per share, for a total transaction of £528,440 ($672,572.23).

LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,195 ($15.21) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.57. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,795 ($22.85). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,129.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,218.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,031 ($13.12) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.27) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. HSBC set a GBX 1,150 ($14.64) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,200 ($15.27) to GBX 950 ($12.09) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,404.71 ($17.88).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

