Insider Buying: Renewi PLC (LON:RWI) Insider Acquires £163,252.04 in Stock

Renewi PLC (LON:RWI) insider Toby Woolrych acquired 583,043 shares of Renewi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £163,252.04 ($207,779.10).

Toby Woolrych also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Toby Woolrych sold 102,170 shares of Renewi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total value of £26,564.20 ($33,809.60).

Shares of RWI opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.32) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.44 million and a PE ratio of -4.47. Renewi PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 17.66 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 45.90 ($0.58). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.36.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renewi in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Renewi Company Profile

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

