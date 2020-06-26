Insider Selling: Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Sells $2,401,887.20 in Stock

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $2,401,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $709,050.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Frank Calderoni sold 24,943 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,117,695.83.

On Thursday, May 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 48,784 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $2,307,483.20.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 48,520 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $1,780,198.80.

Anaplan stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Anaplan Inc has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $63.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.92.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Anaplan by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,894,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLAN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $74.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.84.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

