Insider Selling: AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Sells 176 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $271,751.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,100.21 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,109.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,067.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 91.18% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.99 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Wolfe Research raised AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price target (up previously from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,215.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

