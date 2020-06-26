Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) SVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) SVP Bora Chung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Bora Chung sold 12,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $923,760.00.

NYSE:BILL opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.49. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $97.84.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.02 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BILL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bill.com from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,903,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,892,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

