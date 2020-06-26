Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $306,937.50 in Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $306,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,768.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $281,437.50.

On Thursday, May 28th, Michael Rice sold 516 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $8,704.92.

On Friday, May 15th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $266,812.50.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $289,687.50.

On Monday, April 13th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $169,312.50.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $181,125.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $16.37 on Friday. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $21.18. The company has a market cap of $427.82 million, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on BioLife Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

