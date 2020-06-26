Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Sells $1,860,000.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,402 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Robert Ajer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,407 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total transaction of $192,511.86.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $126,034.00.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $124.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.60. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $124.95. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 203.64 and a beta of 1.04.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 851.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

