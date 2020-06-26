Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Sells $1,045,134.93 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Nicholas Lydon sold 13,017 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $1,045,134.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,039 shares in the company, valued at $7,148,941.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.47. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.09. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 515.98% and a negative return on equity of 65.81%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 749.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,919,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after buying an additional 41,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 14.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,409,000 after buying an additional 102,291 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

