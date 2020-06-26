Insider Selling: Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Director Sells $1,370,310.48 in Stock

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Director Daniel J. Levin sold 65,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $1,370,310.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,106 shares in the company, valued at $230,893.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. Box Inc has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. BOX had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 485.15%. The business had revenue of $183.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOX. Raymond James upped their price objective on BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,236,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,807,000 after buying an additional 1,072,122 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in BOX by 60.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 11,674,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,650 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BOX by 23.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in BOX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,591,000 after acquiring an additional 107,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in BOX by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,428,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,135,000 after acquiring an additional 73,463 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

