Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $7,087,500.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director David S. Kabakoff sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $7,087,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,209. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $37.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $740.63 million and a P/E ratio of -43.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.84. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $44.53.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 724.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

