Insider Selling: Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Sells $377,609.40 in Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total transaction of $377,609.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $274.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of -203.13 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software Inc has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $275.78.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after purchasing an additional 714,802 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,629,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 638.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 529,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,971,000 after purchasing an additional 457,677 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 6,249.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 333,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 328,089 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,495,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COUP. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.58.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

