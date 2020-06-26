Insider Selling: Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Sells $2,502,281.20 in Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 9,602 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total transaction of $2,502,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,150 shares in the company, valued at $48,510,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.04, for a total transaction of $12,602,000.00.

COUP stock opened at $274.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.13 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $275.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after buying an additional 714,802 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 963,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,625,000 after buying an additional 179,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,795,000 after buying an additional 20,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,256,000 after buying an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at $89,629,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

