Insider Selling: Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Sells 3,405 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total transaction of $887,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,903.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $274.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Coupa Software Inc has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $275.78. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.12 and its 200 day moving average is $170.92.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $135.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 2,855.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

