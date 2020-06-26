Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells 1,531 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.37, for a total value of $626,745.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,075,186.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.74, for a total value of $607,408.94.

DXCM opened at $398.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $391.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.25. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.28 and a 1 year high of $428.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 250.37 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 238.0% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth about $54,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 84.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 8.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,388 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DexCom from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $278.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on DexCom from $316.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.57.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

