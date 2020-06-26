Insider Selling: Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Sells $2,755,874.52 in Stock

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.51, for a total value of $2,755,874.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,543.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

DOCU opened at $168.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.06. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $172.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Docusign from $133.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Docusign in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Docusign by 3,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Docusign by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

