Insider Selling: Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Insider Sells $802,214.28 in Stock

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) insider Victor H. Mendelson sold 9,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $802,214.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,168,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,855,154.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HEI opened at $98.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 4.39. Heico Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.78.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Heico had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $468.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Heico Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Heico’s payout ratio is 6.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heico by 15,765.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after buying an additional 417,779 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Heico during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,642,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heico during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,945,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heico by 20.0% during the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heico by 257.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 42,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEI. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Heico from $110.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Heico from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

