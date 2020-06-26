Insider Selling: Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Director Sells $258,693.00 in Stock

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $258,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,451.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $48.67 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.39.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 73.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 248.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 916.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 43.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

