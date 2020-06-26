Insider Selling: Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) Director Sells C$3,001,140.00 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) Director John Ernest Sicard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$200.08, for a total transaction of C$3,001,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,567 shares in the company, valued at C$46,731,151.09.

KXS stock opened at C$196.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Kinaxis Inc has a 1-year low of C$75.15 and a 1-year high of C$200.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$174.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$126.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.88.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$70.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kinaxis Inc will post 1.5725905 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Pi Financial set a C$199.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$190.27.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

