Insider Selling: Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Sells $10,201,350.00 in Stock

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $10,201,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,451,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,016,777.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Neil Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mimecast alerts:

On Tuesday, May 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $1,246,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,080.75, a PEG ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.25. Mimecast Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.64.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,916,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,540,000 after buying an additional 1,612,574 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,394,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,235,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 994,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,089,000 after buying an additional 155,888 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 968,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,994,000 after buying an additional 85,983 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 895,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,624,000 after purchasing an additional 194,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MIME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.