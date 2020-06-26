Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells 1,408 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $315,575.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,537,936.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 3,177 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $662,944.59.

On Monday, April 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 2,447 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.05, for a total value of $447,923.35.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total value of $149,573.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $228.58 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.07 and a twelve month high of $238.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 89.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.15 and a 200-day moving average of $183.76.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

