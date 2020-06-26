Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells $8,479,520.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.55, for a total value of $8,479,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,043,837.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark A. Stevens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $379.60 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $147.39 and a one year high of $385.70. The company has a market cap of $233.45 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.1% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.3% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley lowered NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $362.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.70.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

