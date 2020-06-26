Insider Selling: Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Tuesday, June 9th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 180,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $4,453,200.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 9,648 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $242,357.76.

On Friday, May 15th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 120,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $2,962,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 67,304 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,527,800.80.

Progyny stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 233.27. Progyny Inc has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 million. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.