Insider Selling: Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Sells 1,618,405 Shares of Stock

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,618,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $16,993,252.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,789,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,288,406. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tony Marion Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Tony Marion Pearce sold 10,789,372 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $113,288,406.00.

PRPL stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $980.76 million, a P/E ratio of -101.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. Purple Innovation Inc has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $19.06.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $122.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 528.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Purple Innovation by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 322.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

