Insider Selling: Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) Director David Awram sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$581,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 483,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,617,572.80.

David Awram also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

On Monday, June 22nd, David Awram sold 38,800 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.35, for a total transaction of C$479,180.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.46. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 1 year low of C$4.64 and a 1 year high of C$12.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.50.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$28.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.32 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.25 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.