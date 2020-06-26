Insider Selling: Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Sells C$224,000.00 in Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Peter D. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.40, for a total transaction of C$224,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$855,680.

Peter D. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, Peter D. Williams sold 8,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.45, for a total transaction of C$171,560.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Peter D. Williams sold 9,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.30, for a total transaction of C$182,700.00.

Shares of SEA stock opened at C$21.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 1-year low of C$7.37 and a 1-year high of C$23.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.56.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

