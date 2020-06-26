Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Sells $200,000.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $554,302.68.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $104.78 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $106.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.32 and a beta of 2.67.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Square by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,229 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,358,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,755,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Square by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Square from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Square from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

