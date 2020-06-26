Insider Selling: Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) CMO Sells $410,000.00 in Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephany Verstraete also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Stephany Verstraete sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Stephany Verstraete sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $15,876,859.11.

Shares of TDOC opened at $201.70 on Friday. Teladoc Health Inc has a one year low of $54.58 and a one year high of $208.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -149.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $230,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

