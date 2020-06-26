Insider Selling: TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) Director Sells C$1,133,425.00 in Stock

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.34, for a total transaction of C$1,133,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,149,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$188,140,298.67.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.33, for a total transaction of C$1,133,250.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.81, for a total transaction of C$2,190,500.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.87, for a total transaction of C$2,243,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.40, for a total transaction of C$2,169,750.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.02, for a total transaction of C$2,100,835.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.59, for a total transaction of C$1,979,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Alain Bédard sold 25,176 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total transaction of C$1,014,089.28.

On Monday, March 30th, Alain Bédard sold 28,059 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total transaction of C$842,331.18.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Alain Bédard sold 26,110 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.23, for a total transaction of C$789,305.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.79, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.26. TFI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$23.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.53. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.06.

Several research firms recently commented on TFII. Scotiabank raised shares of TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. CIBC raised shares of TFI International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$45.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TFI International from C$49.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

